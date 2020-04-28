Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown provides latest COVID-19 testing data

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Nursing Home, which was the epicenter of West Virginia’s coronavirus pandemic in March, held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, with officials offering up a large amount of data.

When testing was first done at Sundale on March 23–24, there were 33 positive tests for residents and staff members. Of those 33, 18 are now negative, 11 are still positive and four residents have died, officials said.

Eight of the residents who remain positive have been positive the whole time but have never shown symptoms, Dr. Carl Shrader said.

Cumulatively, as of Tuesday, which is day 35 at Sundale, 34 residents, 14 staff members from Sundale and four staff members from Odyssey have tested positive. Of those, 14 residents have recovered, 16 residents are still positive (15 are at Sundale, while one is at Ruby Memorial Hospital) and four residents have died, officials said.

Ten employees have recovered, while seven Sundale staff members and one Odyssey employee are still positive, according to Shrader.

From March 23 to Tuesday, there were 52 total cases with 24 recoveries, 24 positives and four deaths, officials detailed.

When the pandemic began, the facility had 98 residents, 149 Sundale employees and 13 Odyssey employees, for a total of 260 people. That translates to a 20% positive rate, broken down to 35% for residents, 11% for staff members and an 11% resident death rate, Schrader said.

Sundale’s average death rate had been five residents per month before COVID-19 hit. In March, the facility had five deaths. In April, there have been eight deaths, with four of those being people who were COVID-19 positive and four who were negative, but were hospice patients, officials said.

Sundale officials said that one COVID-19 positive resident is on hospice and is expected to die this week.

Nine residents and two staff members tested positive through the testing carried out last week that was mandated by Gov. Jim Justice’s order. The nine were re-tested Monday, and three are now negative, said Shrader.

All patients who tested negative will be re-tested on Wednesday and again one week from now, according to Shrader.

Sundale last provided an update a week ago. During the April 21 news conference, Sundale officials released updated numbers of residents and staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 and talked about re-testing plans.