Sundale Nursing Home holds COVID-19 update nearly a month after first positive tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to update the public on the status on COVID-19 at the facility.

It has been 30 days since Sundale’s first positive case was reported. Originally the facility had 33 positive tests, which included 21 residents, nine Sundale staff and three Odyssey staff, Sundale officials said. Of those 33, 15 are now negative, 14 remain positive and four residents have died, according to officials.

Since those initial 33 positive tests, three more employees and three more residents have also tested positive, Sundale officials said. Two of the residents are being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital, officials said.

All patients in Sundale’s COVID-19 isolation unit were re-tested Monday and officials believe all of the rest of the residents can be re-screened by the end of the week, per Gov. Justice’s executive order, assuming the patients consent, Dr. Carl Shrader said.

Everyone who does direct patient care must be re-screened, Shrader said.

The facility continues to do temperature checks at the door, and follow proper hand hygiene and protective gear procedures, officials said.

Dr. Shrader said that Sundale will continue to be transparent about the situation and is doing Zoom meetings with family members of its residents.

The nursing home was the state’s first coronavirus hotspot, when residents and staff tested positive for the virus in March.

As of last Friday, Sundale officials said that there had been no new positive tests at the facility and that everyone was expected to be re-tested on Monday.