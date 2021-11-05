WV Gov. Jim Justice: ‘your odds are so, so much better if you’re vaccinated’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A push for vaccinations again topped the agenda for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

“Your odds are so, so much better if you’re vaccinated,” Justice said. The governor further urged state residents to get their booster shots, if eligible, to maintain protection against COVID.

Now that shots are available for children aged five to 11, the governor also encouraged parents to get their kids vaccinated. He has not heard of any grave consequences that children who’ve gotten shots, have suffered from, Justice said.

The governor also addressed a new federal mandate that says that employees of large companies must be vaccinated or facing frequent testing by January 4, 2022. Justice acknowledged that the federal requirement will trump the state legislation he recently introduced, but said he doesn’t think it will take effect, due to lawsuits challenging it.

The governor and state officials also mentioned that vaccine shipments to the Mercer County Health Department have been temporarily halted after it was discovered that full vaccine doses were given to some patients instead of smaller booster doses. Vaccines are being sent to other healthcare facilities in the county, however, officials said.