Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Monday COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Monday COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will resume his daily weekday briefings on COVID-19 in the state, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from his office.

The briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app, and will be posted, in full, here, shortly after it ends.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Friday’s virtual briefing, Gov. Justice defended his decision to reopen businesses like tanning beds and vented his frustrations about the role politics are playing in the pandemic response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories