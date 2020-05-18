WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Monday COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will resume his daily weekday briefings on COVID-19 in the state, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from his office.

The briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app, and will be posted, in full, here, shortly after it ends.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Friday’s virtual briefing, Gov. Justice defended his decision to reopen businesses like tanning beds and vented his frustrations about the role politics are playing in the pandemic response.