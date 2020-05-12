WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Tuesday COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will again hold his daily virtual news briefing on COVID-19 at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to his office.

On Monday, Gov. Justice announced the latest round of businesses in the state that will be able to reopen on Thursday, May 21, including restaurants(at 50% capacity), large retail stores(not indoor malls) and state park campgrounds(for WV residents only).

Justice also announced that the 14 day quarantine order for out-of-state visitors will expire on May 21, as well.