WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice sets Wednesday COVD-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will hold a virtual COVID-19 news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, his office said.

Today’s briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will be posted here, it its entirety, shortly after it ends.

In his last briefing on Monday, Justice expressed frustration over continued coronavirus data reporting issues, saying the numbers would be “trued up” this week.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

The governor again advocated for residents to wear masks in public so that he does not have to make it mandatory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories