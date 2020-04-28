WV Gov. Jim Justice follows up on COVID-19 reopening plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his Tuesday COVID-19 virtual news briefing, Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Justice announced that a high-capacity decontamination unit that can sanitize 80,000 N95 masks a day, will be coming to the state. The $1 million unit, which was paid for by the federal government, is one of 25 in the country, Justice said.

Following up on his “West Virginia Strong: A Comeback” set of reopening guidelines, Justice further explained the timeline, assuming that the positive test rate stays under 3% through Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.:

Week one started today, with hospitals and other healthcare providers being able to reopen Thursday.

Week two starts Monday, May 4 and every week there after will start on Mondays, Justice said.

Following up on Gov. Justice’s executive order that all nursing home residents and staff be tested or re-tested, testing has been completed at 108 nursing homes, WV DHHR officials said. All facility testing will be done by the end of the week, according to officials.

State health officials will be sending out guidelines to childcare facilities that have been provided by the CDC, they said.