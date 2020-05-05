Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Tuesday COVID-19 briefing set for 1:00 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Tuesday COVID-19 briefing set for 1:00 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 virtual news briefing for Tuesday is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., the governor’s office said.

The briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will also be available, in full, after it ends, here in this story.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice named the five counties in the state that will continue to have the “hotspot” designation, while seven others have been taken off the list. The governor and state officials also talked about getting federal approval for an EBT card plan to help families buy groceries for their children over the summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories