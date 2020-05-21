WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice sends National Guard to WV’s Eastern Panhandle after increase in positive COVID-19 tests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During his Thursday, COVID-19 briefing West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that he was sending the National Guard to Berkeley and Jefferson counties, in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, after seeing an increase in positive cases there this week. Justice again strongly encouraged residents in that part of the state to wear masks in public. Additional steps may be taken after the National Guard reports back to him, Justice said.

Also during his briefing, Justice announced that on May 30, pools, bowling alleys, rolling rinks, pool halls and other indoor amusement businesses can reopen. Movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on June 5, the governor said.

The governor said that the state Department of Education is reaching out to county superintendents to work with them to be able to hold high school graduations.

WV DHHR officials urged parents to continue their children’s normal vaccine schedules. “If children fall behind on vaccinations during the pandemic, we could face a second crisis with an outbreak of vaccine-preventable disease,” added Dr. Slemp. “I urge parents and guardians to contact their child’s medical provider to stay on schedule with recommended vaccinations.” The state’s Vaccines for Children program provides free vaccines for many children.

The briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App. You will also be able to watch the full briefing here, shortly after it ends.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice provided more information on positive COVID-19 tests at Huttonsville Correctional Center, in Randolph County.

Justice also announced a 30% discount at West Virginia State Parks, for all state residents through August 31.