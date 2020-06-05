WV Gov. Justice updates prison COVID-19 testing, addresses police reforms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During his virtual COVID-19 briefing Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave an update on testing in the state prison and jail system.

More than 3,300 inmates and juveniles and 1,739 employees have been tested. So far, three inmates one at the Eastern Regional Jail, in Martinsburg, one at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, in Hampshire County and one at the Martinsburg Correctional Center have come back positive for coronavirus. There are still 94 positives at the Huttonsville Correctional Center, in Randolph County. Two employees, in the system have also tested positive. Full test results are available here.

The governor announced that payroll reimbursement for cities and counties, through the CARES Act, is now available and that cities and counties should apply.

Gov. Justice also announced that starting June 10, out-of-state residents will be allowed to stay at state and private campgrounds.

During Thursday’s briefing, Justice announced that fairs and festivals, in the state, will be allowed to resume on July 1, with certain guidelines that are now available online.

After coming under fire earlier this week, for his comments about former President Barack Obama, today, Justice gave his take on what could be done to move the country forward, praising both those voicing their opinions in West Virginia and the state’s law enforcement community.

The governor also touched briefly on controversial Facebook posts made by Gilmer County Fire Chief Martin Hess about protesters. Justice removed Hess from the West Virginia State Fire Commission Thursday evening.

You can watch Gov. Justice’s full comments on the subject below:

Justice said that he will not hold a briefing on Tuesday, June 9, which is the state’s Primary Election day.