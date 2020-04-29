WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice announces COVID-19 state reopening plans have started

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his daily virtual COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday evening.

The governor’s daily briefings have typically been earlier in the day. Gov. Justice said he waited until after the WV DHHR released its afternoon COVID-19 data. With the numbers showing that the state’s positive rate remains under 3%, Gov. Justice’s plan for reopening the state kicks in.

The WV DHHR has approved 39 hospitals and five surgery centers to reopen tomorrow, Justice announced.

With more things reopening, the governor asked that people wear face coverings in public, help the elderly and that stores reserve hours earlier in the day for senior citizens, because that’s when stores are cleanest, Justice said. Further information on week-by-week reopening plans can be seen here.

Testing at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, in Clarksburg, has been completed and all 306 residents and staff tested negative, Justice said. Testing has been completed at almost all nursing facilities at the state and all should be finished by Friday, DHHR officials said.

Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility

During Tuesday’s briefing, Justice offered more details on his “West Virginia Strong: A Comeback” reopening plan. He also talked about a decontamination unit for N95 masks that the state will be sharing with Virginia.