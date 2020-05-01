WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice details state reopening plans and revenue losses during Friday COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During his Friday news briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice again went over plans and guidelines as the state reopens.

The governor said that he only wants businesses to open if they follow the guidelines set for them. Additional guidelines for 11 hotspot counties will be released over the weekend, Justice said.

Justice encouraged the state’s elderly population to wait to start going back to church services. He also encouraged churchgoers to follow proper social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

Gov. Justice announced that state revenues are $205 million less than expected. The governor again said that he believes that he will be able to use federal funding to back-fill the revenue losses, but he does not have that assurance yet, Justice said. If federal approval does not come before the end of the month, Gov. Justice said that he would call the state legislature into a special session to look at other options, including the state’s rainy day fund.

The West Virginia State Police worked with the WV DHHR, on Friday, to get needed medications, from a national stockpile, delivered to hospitals around the state.

As of today, testing at all 123 nursing home facilities in the state will be finished, WV DHHR officials said. A report on the results will be released next week, officials said. West Virginia is the first state in the U.S. to test all of its nursing home residents and staff, according to DHHR officials.

During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that he is switching his “stay at home” executive order to a “safer at home” order. The change will take effect on Monday, May 4.

The governor also further detailed his “West Virginia Strong: A Comeback” plan for reopening the state.