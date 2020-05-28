WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice schedules Thursday COVID-19 briefing for Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give his virtual COVID-19 news briefing at Noon on Thursday, his office announced.

On Wednesday, Justice and state officials spent much of the briefing talking about the coronavirus outbreak at the Huttonsville Correctional Center.

Officials also detailed efforts to produce personal protective equipment here in West Virginia.