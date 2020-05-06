WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice issues executive order that assisted living facilities and daycares be tested for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office began his daily virtual news briefing, on Wednesday afternoon, by highlighting the fact that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the state since Saturday. The death toll remains at 50.

Gov. Justice announced that he is issuing an executive order that all residents and staff at assisted living facilities in the state, along with daycare staff, be tested for COVID-19, as was done at nursing homes.

Targeting testing will also be done in the state’s African American communities, Justice said.

WorkForce WV has gotten 170,000 unemployment claims and 15% of those claims require special handling, Justice said.

Justice signed a proclamation honoring the state’s nurses on National Nurses Day. It is also National Interpreters Day and the governor mentioned the two women who have been translating his daily briefings into sign language.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice and other state officials spent a lot of time talking about a concern over protective masks that the state brought in from a Chinese company.