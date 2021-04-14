WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

In his last briefing, on Monday, Gov. Justice continued to call for West Virginians to get vaccinated, warning, “oh what an incredible, incredible chance you’re taking,” by not getting the vaccine.