WV Gov. Justice: ‘We have the power to stop this. We’ve got to get vaccinated’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “I don’t get it, I really don’t get it. We’ve got to get vaccinated. That’s all there is to it,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said, after listing the state’s latest 15 COVID-19 deaths, Tuesday. “We have the power to stop this. How many of them(parents and grandparents) do we have to lose?” Justice continued. “We’ve just got to stop people from dying!” the governor concluded.

The governor pleaded with residents who have not been vaccinated to have a family discussion to really think about getting their shots.

Justice announced that 70,000 residents have signed up, so far, for the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine incentive sweepstakes. The first drawing will be held on June 20.

Road Maintenance funding:

The governor thanked the state legislature for approving his $150 million plan for road maintenance across the state, during a special session he called for Monday.

Viatris/U.S. Steelworkers Rally:

Members of the United Steelworkers, who are employed at the former Mylan Pharmaceuticals plant, now known as Viatris, rallied in front of the Governor’s Mansion, Tuesday, asking for more help to save their jobs. Last December, Viatris announced plans to shut down the Morgantown facility, this summer, leaving 1,500 people without jobs. Justice said he plans to talk with the workers later on Tuesday. An “incredible amount of work has gone on behind the scenes” to come up with another company or to change Viatris’ mind, the governor said. “It’s a crying shame,” he said, but remains hopeful that some company will be found, to take over the plant. “We’re going to keep at it,” Gov. Justice promised.