WV Gov. Justice announces state COVID-19 cases drop to lowest level in more than a year, urges caution about variants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday, that the state’s number of active COVID-19 cases(971) are below 1,000 for the first time since July 8, 2020.

Stepping aside from that positive report, the governor warned against coronavirus variants that are causing issues in other states and encouraged vaccinations:

“I totally respect our rights and liberties and everything that goes with it, but at the same time, I’ll urge you beyond belief, because I believe it way beyond Republican, Democrat, Independent, whatever it may be, absolutely, I believe it with all my soul that if you’ll be vaccinated you’ll save lives. I wish we could take away all these taboos,” Justice said before relating a story of having a meal with intelligent people who haven’t been vaccinated, who believe the vaccinations might allow the federal government to track them. “We’re all walking around with a cellphone right now,” Justice said. “The more we have vaccinated, the less that will die,” he continued.

Gov. Justice then pivoted back to the positive, sharing vaccination statistics: 88.7% of residents 65 and older, 81.4% of those 50 and older and 66.8% of all eligible West Virginians have gotten their first shots.

Justice said he will be hitting the road Wednesday, to hand out more prizes as part of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes. There are now 349,000 people entered in the drawing.