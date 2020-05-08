More information on effects of COVID-19 on WV’s African American population released during Gov. Justice’s Friday briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will hold his Friday virtual news briefing at Noon, his office announced.

Earlier this week, Justice announced the creation of an advisory task force for the state’s African American population. Today, state health officials gave further details, saying that 95 out of the state’s 1,310 positive COVID-19 cases are African Americans. The percent of positives among blacks, 7.3%, is higher than the state’s black population percentage, 4.2%, officials said.

There are 13 counties in the state with at least one African American who has tested positive, they said. The percentage of positive cases involving African Americans is higher in the following counties than the percentage of the population they make up in those counties: Berkeley, Jefferson, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia and Putnam, Dr. Cathy Slemp said.

County by county demographic information will be on the DHHR’s website by 5:00 p.m. Friday, officials said.

People have been contacted to join the advisory task force and a meeting is being set up for next Monday, according to officials.

On the economic front, under the governor’s “West Virginia Strong: A Comeback” plan, businesses that will be allowed to reopen in week four, which begins on May 18, will be announced next week, he said. Guidance for how those businesses should reopen will also be released next week, Justice said.

Justice announced that the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trail system will be reopened on Thursday, May 21 prior to Memorial Day Weekend, with limitations. Those limitations include:

Riders should wear masks when stopped

Riders should self-screen for symptoms through temperature checks

Riders are prohibited from congregating along the trails

Riders are discouraged from sharing vehicles with anyone outside of their immediate group

Riders should not share safety equipment.

“We will watch this and watch this like a hawk to the best of our abilities,” Justice said.

The governor ended the briefing by encouraging everyone to thank their mothers this weekend.