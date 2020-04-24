WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice offers initial guidelines for re-opening hospitals, daycares and restaurants during Friday COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice began his Friday virtual news briefing by touching on the state’s 32nd COVID-19 death, an 84-year-old Jackson County woman.

Gov. Justice than began laying out guidelines for re-opening some portions of the state.

First, Justice wants to get hospitals up and running fully for elective procedures, per his executive order from earlier this week.

To go hand in hand with hospitals re-opening, Gov. Justice wants to get daycare facilities up and running again, he said. Mandatory, ongoing testing for all daycare staff, would be part of that, Justice said. The state is also looking at doing temperature testing on kids and parents at daycare facilities, the governor said.

Gov. Justice is also looking at opening up outdoor dining or allowing restaurants to re-open with reduced capacities, he said.

A lack of masks and other PPE may prevent other facets of society from re-opening, Justice said.

More guidelines for re-opening parts of the state will be rolled out on Monday and Tuesday, Justice said.

Gov. Justice lifted his “hotspot” executive order for Morgan County, because its number of cases has not risen, he announced.

The governor announced that one correctional officer at the South Central Regional Jail, in Charleston, has tested positive and has been quarantined and there is no risk to the facility he works at. Justice also talked about inmates who are making masks to help with the PPE shortage.

Justice also announced that there has been one positive test at Sharpe Hospital in Weston.

A large percentage of the state’s manufacturing sector has continued to operate during the pandemic and has done so safely, the governor said.

During his briefing on Thursday, Gov. Justice gave updates on how federal funds may be able to help with state revenue losses, nursing homes testing, the unemployment claim backlog being cleared up and the opportunity for self-employed people to apply starting on Friday night.