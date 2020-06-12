WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice sets Friday COVID-19 briefing for Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his virtual COVID-19 news briefing for Noon on Friday, according to his office.

The briefing can be seen, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will be posted here in its entirety shortly after it ends.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Thursday’s briefing, Justice touched on a number of topics, including positive cases in the state jail and prison system, the reopening of state offices, a decision for the State Fair to continue and the appointment of Clayton Burch to permanent State School Superintendent position.