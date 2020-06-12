WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice sets Friday COVID-19 briefing for Noon

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his virtual COVID-19 news briefing for Noon on Friday, according to his office.

The briefing can be seen, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. It will be posted here in its entirety shortly after it ends.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Thursday’s briefing, Justice touched on a number of topics, including positive cases in the state jail and prison system, the reopening of state offices, a decision for the State Fair to continue and the appointment of Clayton Burch to permanent State School Superintendent position.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories