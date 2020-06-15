WV Gov. Justice updates COVID-19 outbreak at Greenbrier County church, cases in jails and prisons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice resumed his COVID-19 virtual news briefings Monday morning.

The governor talked about an outbreak related to a church in Greenbrier County that was reported over the weekend. As of Monday morning, there were 28 positives from the church, Justice said. Churchgoers may not have been following guidelines closely enough, he said. The National Guard sanitized the church on Sunday and will be offering additional testing through today.

There are 12 active cases in five jails and two prisons, which is up from the nine active cases reported on Friday, Justice said. There are one a piece at the Central, Eastern, North Central, and Tygart Valley regional jails, three at the South Central Regional Jail, four at the Huttonsville Correctional Center and one at the Salem Correctional Center, according to the WV DHHR’s website.

The National Guard is cleaning a million square feet in multiple buildings at Huttonsville, a project that will take 480 man hours, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said.

Updating the distribution of CARES Act funds, Justice said that $6.3 million has now been sent out to counties and cities in the state.

When asked by 12 News about what residents seeking help with unemployment claims should do if they can’t reach anyone at WorkForce WV offices, Justice said they should call his office at 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731.