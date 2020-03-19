WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to begin giving Coronavirus updates through teleconference system

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.V.a. – Beginning Thursday afternoon, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office announced that the governor will be giving COVID-19 news briefings through an online teleconferencing system.

The first briefing through the new system is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to the governor’s office.

The decision to make the switch from in-person briefings at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex to the online system was made “in accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing,” according to a news release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories