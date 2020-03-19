WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to begin giving Coronavirus updates through teleconference system

CHARLESTON, W.V.a. – Beginning Thursday afternoon, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office announced that the governor will be giving COVID-19 news briefings through an online teleconferencing system.

The first briefing through the new system is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to the governor’s office.

The decision to make the switch from in-person briefings at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex to the online system was made “in accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing,” according to a news release.