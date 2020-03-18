WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to give update on state’s Coronavirus preparedness and response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on the state’s response and preparedness to the Coronavirus, his office said in a press release.

You can watch the Governor’s news conference in the player below or at this link.

Wednesday’s update comes on the heels of Justice’s announcement Tuesday that the state had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, in the eastern panhandle. During the same announcement, Justice also closed all restaurants and bars for dine-in service and closed casinos.

Also expected to join Justice at Wednesday’s news briefing are: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch; West Virginia State Health Officer and West Virginia Bureau for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cathy Slemp; West Virginia University Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh; West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts and Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer.