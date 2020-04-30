WV Gov. Justice set to lift stay at home order on Monday, May 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fresh off of announcing that West Virginia’s reopening plan is under way, Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice made another major announcement during his Thursday virtual news briefing.

On Monday, May 4 at 12:01 a.m., Gov. Justice will lift his stay at home order and replace it with a safer at home order, which will strongly encourage, but no longer order that residents stay at home, he announced. It will include special guidelines for five hotspot counties, Justice said. The five counties were not named.

When asked if the restriction on gatherings of 25 or more people applies to churches, Gov. Justice said that it does not and referred everyone to guidelines for churches that are posted online.

Guidelines for week three of the governor’s reopening plan will be released on Monday, he said.

The governor also announced that horse racing, in the state, can begin again, without spectators, on May 14.

WV DHHR officials announced that 97% of nursing homes in the state have been tested for COVID-19 and that they have received results for 96% of the facilities.

The governor and other state officials at the briefing were asked if they wear masks in public. Justice said that he has two masks in his vehicle, would wear one if he were to go into a store and that he has worn a mask at a recent small gathering. WV National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said that he and his wife are wearing them. WV DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said that while he does not get out much, he did wear a mask at a gas station.