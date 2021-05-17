WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1:00 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

On Friday, the governor removed the state’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents and announced that he would be dropping his weekly number of briefings from three to two.