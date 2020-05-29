WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:00 p.m. Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to wrap up this week’s virtual COVID-19 news briefings at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, according to his office.

During Thursday’s briefing, the governor provided an update on the outbreak at the Huttonsville Correctional Center, in Randolph County. Justice has now ordered that all inmates and staff in the state prison system be tested.

