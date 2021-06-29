WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to hold COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During last Thursday’s briefing, Justice announced that West Virginia’s active COVID cases were at the lowest level since Aug. 2020, but that vaccinations are still needed.