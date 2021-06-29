WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to hold COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During last Thursday’s briefing, Justice announced that West Virginia’s active COVID cases were at the lowest level since Aug. 2020, but that vaccinations are still needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories