West Virginia still working out implementation details for COVID-19 vaccine savings bond incentive program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – There were no major announcements made during West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday virtual COVID-19 briefing.

The governor again called for West Virginians, aged 16-35, to get vaccinated.

Justice suggested that younger residents needed to “stand up” for their grandparents and great-grandparents by getting the shots.

State officials are still working out the details of how to implement the savings bond program, for that age group, he announced several week ago, Justice said. The governor did go on to say that savings bonds would be delivered electronically and that the state may offer a cash gift card for those who preferred it over the bond.

Justice stood by his Friday announcement that June 20 would mark the end to the state’s mask mandate, saying that state residents have met previous goals he has set for them and asked for their help to meet vaccination percentage goals.

Gov. Justice ended the briefing by reiterating Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer’s point that more Americans have died from the pandemic than perished in World War II.