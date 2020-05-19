WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice to hold Tuesday COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.V.a – For the second day in a row, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual news briefing on COVID-19 in the state, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., his office announced.

The briefing will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App and will be posted here, in its entirety, shortly after it ends.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

On Monday, Justice rolled out guidelines for what can reopen during Week 4(May 21) and Week 5(May 26) of his “West Virginia Strong: A Comeback” plan.

The governor also removed the remaining five counties(Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson, Marion and Monongalia) from the “hotspot” list, moving the state to a new alert system.