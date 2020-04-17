WV Gov. Justice orders all nursing home residents and staff to be tested or re-tested for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice gave his daily, virtual coronavirus on Friday morning.

Justice began by circling back to his Thursday comments on a nursing home in Jackson County. The governor said that “if his people find anything that has been done wrong, he will react in an extremely strong way.” Gov. Justice said his staff is still investigating that situation, but did not offer any further details. The governor is issuing an executive order to test or re-test every resident and staff in every nursing home in the state, he said. Justice and state health officials said they will look at extending this to other types of senior residential facilities.

Gov. Justice also ordered the WV DHHR to set a new rule requiring any labs processing COVID-19 tests to provide immediate real-time data to the WV DHHR and local health departments on positive and negative results. “The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

With the small business loan program shut down after giving out all of its initial funding, Gov. Justice encouraged small business owners to still apply in the hopes that more funding will come to the program.

WV National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer gave a report on PPE and feeding efforts, which include Gore-tex surgical gowns being made in Spencer and a mask developed at Shepherd University that exceeds N95 mask requirements. Hoyer also reported that 200,000 families are being served through feeding programs on a regular basis.