WV Gov. Justice details state’s positive COVID-19 data, warns unvaccinated they’re in a ‘life and death drawing’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Positives again dominated the beginning of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, on Tuesday.

No outbreaks have been reported in schools, nursing homes or congregant settings since June 11, Justice said.

Sunday’s end of the state’s mask mandate means an end to all public COVID-19 restrictions in West Virginia, the governor noted. That being said, Justice encouraged anyone who wants to wear a mask to wear it.

Gov. Justice also detailed vaccination data with 85.9% of residents 65 years and older getting at least one shot, 77.7% of those 50 and older also being vaccinated at least once and 51.8% of the total eligible population have been fully vaccinated. Justice reminded residents to make sure they get their second shot.

Referencing Sunday’s announcement of the first set of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes winners, just spoke to those who haven’t been vaccinated, saying they “are in a life and death drawing,” while holding up the list of seven deaths who read Tuesday. “It’s the ‘Babydog’ lottery or the death lottery. We’re begging you to go get vaccinated. It’s a crazy choice in my book(not to get vaccinated),” he said.

Justice described the “Do it for Babydog” giveaway as “fantastic” and thanked people for coming out in the heat for Sunday’s celebration. As of Tuesday 290,000 people have registered for sweepstakes. Drawings will continue every week, through August 4, with the next one set for Wednesday, June 30.

On the topic of “Babydog,” Justice explained how his pet got her name. When his children gave Justice and his wife the puppy as a Christmas present, his young grandson “J.C.” kept saying “where’d that baby dog go?” and the name stuck, he said.

Around 40,000 16-35-year-olds registered for $100 gift cards or savings bonds, before Sunday’s deadline, at a cost of $4M, Justice said, also noting the cards and bonds have been going out to recipients.

WorkForce WV Data Breach

Following reporter questions, Justice reported that there has been a data breach at WorkForce West Virginia and said that more information on the breach will be released on Thursday, if not before.

2016 Flood Anniversary

The governor took a moment to mark the upcoming fifth anniversary of the floods the affected southern West Virginia, on June 23.

Prayers for Del. Walker

Justice also asked for prayers 23 for Monongalia County Del. Danielle Walker, whose son, Demetry “Mac” Walker, died recently from Leukemia. A blood drive, in his honor, will be held Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the State Capitol.