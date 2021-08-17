Webster County Schools brings back student mask mandate following 5-day school week

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – Webster County Schools are set for students to return to school on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Most Webster County students will be returning to instruction five days a week with a full day instructional model. Superintendent Scott Cochran responded to 12 News’ inquiry about students being mandated to wear face masks upon returning to school. His response stated that they have continued to collaborate with the Webster County Health Department when making decisions regarding school re-entry, and upon their recommendation, along with many other medical field experts, it was determined a safe and healthy return to in-person instruction must include the mitigation strategies, including universal face coverings for students and staff.

“We are continually navigating a Public Health Crisis; we are charged with the responsibility to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all students and staff while in attendance in our school. In the navigation of this Public Health Crisis, we feel that it is imperative that we rely on the medical experts and adhere to their advice for the safety and well-being of all involved,” said Scott Cochran, Superintendent of Webster County Schools.

Cochran also provided 12 News with an open letter that was released on Aug. 10 as an influence for their decision. The open letter was published collaboratively by many of the leading Health Care organizations in the state of West Virginia and urged school districts to incorporate face coverings for the safe return to school for the 2021-2022 school year.

“The decision will be continually monitored in collaboration with the Webster County Health Department on a monthly basis and any changes to the mitigation protocols will be communicated to all staff, students, and their families,” Cochran said. “As many other districts in the state have also determined this to be the safest option for all of our students and staff upon the opening of school.”

Superintendent Cochran also stated, non-compliance for wearing face masks will be handled on a case-by-case basis, just as other non-compliance issues are handled throughout the school year.

“Students and staff who may have documented medical conditions will be provided additional support if face coverings are not appropriate due to the medical condition,” Cochran said. “Those will also be addressed in a case-by-case basis.”

Webster County Board of Education officials stated they will continue with the mitigation strategies that they had in place last year, such as hand hygiene, providing social distancing opportunities when possible, cleaning and disinfecting and working with the Webster County Health Department with contact tracing.

“Again, due to the increased number of cases and the rise in the delta variant, we are in constant communication with the Webster County Health Department as it relates to the best interest of our students and staff,” Cochran said.

As of Aug. 17, Webster County Schools stated that they have had fewer students enrolled in their virtual instruction platform and those that have chosen the homeschool option as compared to the last school year. Currently, 19 students in Webster County are enrolled in a virtual instruction program, and approximately 89 students are enrolled as homeschool students.