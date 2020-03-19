Welcome centers and rest areas in West Virginia to remain open

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia welcome centers and rest areas will remain open to travelers as precautions are taken over coronavirus.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation made the announcement that all welcome centers and rest areas would remain open during a state of emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, welcome centers and rest areas will continue to be maintained and cleaned, with their restrooms open. However, employees will not be staffing information stations at welcome centers.

For more information about coronavirus prevention and more, call the state’s toll-free hotline at 800-887-4304 or click here.