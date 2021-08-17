Wellness Blood Screening to be held at Bridgeport Middle School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Wellness Blood Screening has been scheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 from 7-10 a.m. by the Bridgeport Rotary Club.

A wide variety of blood tests will be offered, including a test for COVID-19. These tests are to help people catch potentially dangerous health issues early on. No insurance required.

The event is open to the public and will be on a first-come first-served basis. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time by calling 1-800-524-3414.

