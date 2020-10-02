West Milford Elementary to shut down for 2 weeks due to increased COVID-19 cases

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – West Milford Elementary School will be closed for two weeks following increased COVID-19 cases at the school, according to Harrison County Schools.

Harrison County Schools issued a press release on Friday stating that while working with the local health department, the school district has confirmed that one additional staff member at West Milford Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, September 28, Harrison County Schools confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in a staff member at West Milford Elementary.

The release stated that due to increased cases at the school, it was determined that West Milford Elementary will be closed for two weeks, beginning on Monday, October 5. The school will reopen on Monday, October 19, according to the release. Officials said a continued epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and deep cleaning will be conducted.

Below is a statement from Harrison County Schools that was included in the release:

“In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly. However, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly.”