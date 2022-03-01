CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 433 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on March 1.

On Monday, 1,752 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 490,544 (+433) total cases and 6,339 (+22) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,575 (-470) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in all north central West Virginia counties.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Marion County, a 43-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, a 62-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 52-year old female from Berkeley County, a 33-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, a 60-year old male from Upshur County, a 51-year old female from Randolph County, a 48-year old female from Putnam County, and an 81-year old female from Mingo County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (41), Berkeley (96), Boone (24), Braxton (39), Brooke (16), Cabell (100), Calhoun (19), Clay (18), Doddridge (17), Fayette (98), Gilmer (5), Grant (9), Greenbrier (78), Hampshire (25), Hancock (16), Hardy (12), Harrison (163), Jackson (11), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (212), Lewis (26), Lincoln (23), Logan (54), Marion (114), Marshall (28), Mason (34), McDowell (61), Mercer (156), Mineral (31), Mingo (39), Monongalia (106), Monroe (23), Morgan (11), Nicholas (57), Ohio (31), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (6), Preston (65), Putnam (74), Raleigh (135), Randolph (16), Ritchie (27), Roane (23), Summers (11), Taylor (42), Tucker (19), Tyler (7), Upshur (68), Wayne (44), Webster (22), Wetzel (23), Wirt (4), Wood (105), Wyoming (34).

According to the dashboard, 1,114,803 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 962,044 people, or 53.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 411,338 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.