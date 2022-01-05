West Virginia active COVID cases increase over 1,800 on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,928 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Jan. 5.

On Tuesday, it confirmed 2,353 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 342,607 (+2,928) total cases and 5,372 (+11) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 17,718 (+1,807) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old female from Tyler County, a 47-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Doddridge County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Mason County, a 63-year old male from Nicholas County, a 61-year old male from Hampshire County, a 47-year old female from Doddridge County, and a 54-year old male from Pocahontas County.



“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19, and we extend our deepest sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine or booster today to prevent further loss of life.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (62), Berkeley (2,835), Boone (157), Braxton (112), Brooke (151), Cabell (1,028), Calhoun (32), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (383), Gilmer (35), Grant (108), Greenbrier (291), Hampshire (164), Hancock (281), Hardy (205), Harrison (557), Jackson (110), Jefferson (1,222), Kanawha (1,505), Lewis (77), Lincoln (134), Logan (220), Marion (481), Marshall (303), Mason (183), McDowell (127), Mercer (458), Mineral (351), Mingo (178), Monongalia (1,139), Monroe (129), Morgan (219), Nicholas (205), Ohio (636), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (42), Pocahontas (26), Preston (286), Putnam (559), Raleigh (610), Randolph (218), Ritchie (52), Roane (85), Summers (77), Taylor (128), Tucker (10), Tyler (39), Upshur (160), Wayne (258), Webster (25), Wetzel (141), Wirt (27), Wood (619), Wyoming (185).

According to the dashboard, 1,109,697 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 922,444 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 329,313 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.