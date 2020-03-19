West Virginia American Water suspends service shut-off

CLARKSBURG, W.Va — If you are unable to pay your water bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia American Water will not shut off your service.

In a release today, the company announced they are suspending the practice of shutting off water service due to non-payment as long as the public health crisis continues.

According to the statement, the decision was made to “ensure clean, safe, reliable water service for all customers” during the public health crisis, and to assist those who may experience financial hardship.

“During this public health crisis, we must ensure everyone, especially our most vulnerable citizens, has access to clean, safe and reliable water service,” said President Robert Burton. “Through the actions we’re taking, we hope to provide some relief for those customers who may experience financial hardships as a result of this public health emergency.”

The statement says the company is also taking additional steps to protect against the virus, including suspending in-person transactions at all offices and banning all work-related air travel for employees. All non-essential personnel are working from home.

Customers can still pay their water bills online or by phone.