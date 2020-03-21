West Virginia American Water urges customers not to flush wipes down the toilet

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water is warning people not to flush items like sanitizing wipes, and even flushable wipes, down the toilet.

The company is urging all customers, in particular its Fayetteville area wastewater customers, not to flush these wipes down the toilet. Flushing wipes, paper towels or other paper products not intended for use in wastewater systems can lead to sewer backups and in-home plumbing issues which may be expensive to repair, the company said.

Even wipes labeled as “flushable” or “biodegradable” can cause backups for sewer utilities and headaches for homeowners, according to a press release.

“Flushing or dumping the wrong things down the drain can cause problems in your local sewer system and cause blockages in your own home,” said John Pentasuglia, senior operations manager for West Virginia American Water. “Many sewer blockages occur between your house and our sewer main, where the property owner is responsible for correcting and paying for the repair. During this already stressful time, we want to help our customers avoid blockages that could create costly plumbing emergencies.”

Pentasuglia added that improper disposal can also cause problems in the local sewer system.

“Your dedicated local wastewater system employees continue to come to work every day and make sure your community’s sewage is being properly treated,” he continued. “We provide an essential service, so please help us out by putting wipes, paper towels and other products in the trash where they belong, not in your sewer system where they can damage our equipment and cause blockages.”

In addition to wipes, West Virginia American Water also warns against pouring grease, fat or oil down the drain. When washed down the drain, grease and oil can adhere to the insides of the pipes that carry the wastewater from homes and businesses to the sewer treatment facility. Over time, this buildup of grease can restrict the flow of wastewater, leading to blockages that can cause sewage overflows or backups in homes and businesses. It can also have an adverse effect on the environment if the overflow enters local rivers, lakes and streams, the company stated.