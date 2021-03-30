West Virginia Blackberry Festival canceled for 2021

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Blackberry Festival, a Nutter Fort staple for more than 20 years, has been canceled for the second straight year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a post on the festival’s Facebook page, President Sam Maxson cited “too much uncertainty” and the number of guidelines that the festival would not be able to abide by.

“Let’s hope 2022 proves to be a better year,” Maxson said in the post.

Previously, the annual festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

On March 22, Gov. Jim Justice announced that fairs and festivals can resume May 1 in the state.

