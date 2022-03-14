CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 664 new COVID cases and 10 additional deaths on March 14.

On Friday, 469 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 495,539 (+664) total cases and 6,559 (+10) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,432 (+127) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in most north central West Virginia counties.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in Monongalia, Randolph, Ritchie, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties, counties in the eastern and northern panhandles, and many counties in the western part of the state. Click here to see the CDC’s county mask recommendations map.

*A previously reported death during December 2020 of a 47-year old female from Kanawha County was determined to not be a COVID-19 associated death. Removing this death reduces the cumulative death count by one.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, a 61-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old male from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Lewis County, an 87-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, and a 90-year old male from Monongalia County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (9), Berkeley (49), Boone (8), Braxton (16), Brooke (15), Cabell (45), Calhoun (12), Clay (4), Doddridge (1), Fayette (46), Gilmer (5), Grant (6), Greenbrier (32), Hampshire (8), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (47), Jackson (10), Jefferson (20), Kanawha (65), Lewis (2), Lincoln (11), Logan (13), Marion (66), Marshall (44), Mason (25), McDowell (35), Mercer (60), Mineral (7), Mingo (21), Monongalia (63), Monroe (8), Morgan (2), Nicholas (22), Ohio (10), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (4), Preston (28), Putnam (34), Raleigh (156), Randolph (9), Ritchie (10), Roane (7), Summers (13), Taylor (13), Tucker (5), Tyler (5), Upshur (26), Wayne (9), Webster (25), Wetzel (20), Wirt (0), Wood (48), Wyoming (28).

According to the dashboard, 1,117,619 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 965,375 people, or 53.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 416,681 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.