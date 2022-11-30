CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY/WOWK) — West Virginia is one of the few states still under a COVID-19 State of Emergency, but that’s set to end once the new year begins.

According to a proclamation by Gov. Jim Justice (R) that was filed on Nov. 12, 2022, the State of Emergency will be lifted on Jan. 1, 2023, to give officials time to lift the rules and reinstate ones from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of Emergency was first issued in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States so that the state government could more easily pass rules and regulations related to COVID-19.

An end date of Jan. 1, 2023, makes West Virginia one of the later states to lift its State of Emergency. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) allowed the state’s COVID-19 Disaster Emergency to expire on Sept. 12, according to 12 News affiliate WTEN in Albany. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended all remaining local government mandates and restrictions based on the COVID-19 State of Emergency in a proclamation filed on May 3, 2021.

California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency will not end until the end of February 2023, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) Office. Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee (D) recently extended its State of Emergency through December, as did Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). Kansas’ legislature passed a law this year extending emergency powers through January 2023, according to The Hill. Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D) recently extended his emergency powers through mid-December, according to illinoispolicy.org.

Justice’s proclamation said West Virginia, “led the Nation in many ways, including the quick decision to vaccinate our elderly and those in nursing homes as soon as shots were available.

To read the full proclamation, click here.