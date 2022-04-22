CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 177 new COVID cases and 1 additional death on April 22.

On Thursday, 174 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 499,796 (+177) total cases and 6,823 (+1) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 544 (+44) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Only small pockets of counties in the U.S., primarily in New York state, are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC. Masks are also now optional on public transportation.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 93-year-old male from Mason County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (43), Boone (8), Braxton (6), Brooke (9), Cabell (26), Calhoun (11), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (14), Hampshire (10), Hancock (4), Hardy (4), Harrison (18), Jackson (3), Jefferson (24), Kanawha (35), Lewis (4), Lincoln (6), Logan (8), Marion (14), Marshall (23), Mason (8), McDowell (4), Mercer (18), Mineral (13), Mingo (0), Monongalia (46), Monroe (2), Morgan (11), Nicholas (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (11), Putnam (30), Raleigh (22), Randolph (10), Ritchie (2), Roane (0), Summers (3), Taylor (10), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (6), Wayne (6), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (0), Wood (14), Wyoming (10).

According to the dashboard, 1,125,666 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 972,953 people, or 54.3% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 458,811 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.