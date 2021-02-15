West Virginia DCR confirms second death of correctional officer due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) confirmed the state’s second death of a correctional officer due to COVID-19 on Monday.

Lt. Delmar Dean

Photo courtesy of Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.

A press release issued by the DCR stated that 49-year-old Lieutenant Delmar Dean, who served at the Northern Jail and Correctional Facility in Moundsville, died Saturday while being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The release stated that Lt. Dean has been with the DCR for more than two decades. He had been battling COVID-19 for several months, according to officials.

“The State of West Virginia and the entire DCR family are grieving this tragic loss,” DCR Commissioner Betsy Jividen said.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Lt. Dean’s death during Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, pausing to ask West Virginian’s to join him in mourning Dean’s passing.

“Think about his family. Please, please, please keep all of them in your prayers,” Justice said. “I am so sorry. God bless them in every way.”

Notifying DCR staff of the death, Jividen asked them to “take time to remember Lt. Dean and to keep him, his wife Marcie, their children, family, and other loved ones in your prayers.”

“Special prayers and condolences also to Lt. Dean’s long-time friends and co-workers at NRJCF, and to all those who have been touched by his life and service, as we continue to navigate through these challenging times and heartbreaking losses,” Jividen said. “May his memory be a blessing.”

The release stated that Dean, of Weirton, served with the DCR for 26 years. He was a 1990 graduate of Hampshire High School in Romney and is survived by his wife of 15 years and their two daughters, ages 13 and 10. His full obituary can be found here.

“Lt. Dean was a dedicated and loyal DCR employee who would do anything he could to help out a fellow employee,” NRJCF Superintendent Shawn Straughn said. “He loved spending time with his family and especially his two daughters who played softball. There are no words to express how deeply he will be missed by his DCR family.”

Dean is the second correctional officer in the state to die due to COVID-19, according to the DCR. The state’s first death of a correctional officer due to the virus was 58-year-old Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, who served at Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County and died on January 2. The DCR has had 725 positive COVID-19 test results among staff, including contract employees, with 14 active cases as of Sunday, February 14, according to the release.