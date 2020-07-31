West Virginia DHHR moving to once daily updates on coronavirus figures

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On July 24, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the agency in charge of reporting the number of COVID-19 cases, will transition from providing twice-daily updates to one report every 24 hours.

Now, the DHHR has announced when that will happen.

The once-a-day reporting will begin with the 10 a.m. report on Aug. 1.

“It’s being done across the nation and it seems that it’s more efficient that way because the numbers change constantly,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s more efficient to see how we’re doing over a 24-hour reporting period instead.”