West Virginia DHHR offers 1-time payments; issues guidance for daycare employee testing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Children and Families is issuing a one-time Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program supplemental payment of $100 to both LIEAP participants and heating source vendors to offset bulk fuel expenses from the current program year.

In a press release, the DHHR said this one-payment will take the place of Emergency LIEAP and should be received by the end of May. The payment will be automatic, so an application or a termination notice will be not required.

“This payment is another effort to help West Virginia’s low-income families offset additional costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

For additional information, call DHHR’s Customer Services Hotline at 877-716-1212.

In a separate press release, the DHHR, Bureau for Public Health issued guidance to assist childcare providers and their staff members in obtaining COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Jim Justice has requested that all childcare staff members be tested as childcare facilities in the state begin to reopen.

COVID-19 testing is available at no charge to the provider or employee, whether or not the individual is insured, the release states. COVID-19 testing is covered by an individual’s medical insurance or by Medicaid if the individual has no insurance. By federal law, there can be no charge or co-pay to individuals being tested for COVID-19. The DHHR explained that it has a contract with LabCorp to ensure this testing is done quickly.

Employees are encouraged to check with their employer to coordinate efforts, according to the DHHR. Providers and staff members may also check with their local health department if they have questions or to determine local testing options.

The press release states that individuals may contact their primary care provider, health clinic or other healthcare provider to arrange for testing or to obtain an order for a COVID-19 test that can be done elsewhere. If staff members have other childcare-related questions, they may contact their childcare resource and referral agency.

Justice has instructed the West Virginia National Guard to assist with testing efforts as needed, according to the DHHR.

Additional guidance and facility checklists can be found under the provider section of the COVID-19 website.