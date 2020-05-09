West Virginia DHHR provides Saturday morning coronavirus totals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released its 10 a.m. coronavirus report for May 9.

There have been 60,997 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,335 positive, 59,662 negative and 53 deaths, according to a press release.

The DHHR has also confirmed the death of a 70-year old man from Kanawha County.

“As we learn of yet another death to this pandemic, we extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department, the DHHR stated.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (186), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (32), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (181), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (5), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that people tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the release explains.

The DHHR’s dashboard contains West Virginia-specific data, including minority data. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested, as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.