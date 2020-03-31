West Virginia DHHR receiving federal waivers to help SNAP recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received federal waivers to assist SNAP recipients during the response to coronavirus.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families has been granted two waivers for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

One waiver will provide an extension of the renewal period for people already receiving SNAP benefits, according to a news release from the DHHR. SNAP recipients due for eligibility review in March, April or May will have their review delayed for six months. Notifications will be sent to individuals with case-specific information.

Another waiver will allow for a supplemental payment to households approved for SNAP benefits prior to April 1, the DHHR stated. This will increase SNAP benefits to the maximum allowable amount for the month and will vary by client. These payments will be released to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on April 3 and May 1. There is no application or paperwork required, and clients do not have to contact their DHHR office to access this benefit. SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly allotment are not eligible for this supplemental payment.

“Addressing food insecurity in this unprecedented time is critical, and these federal waivers will help us strengthen our efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship due to COVID-19,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We are continuing to work with federal authorities to explore additional options for delivering nutritional assistance to families impacted by the crisis.”

For additional information, please call DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 877-716-1212.