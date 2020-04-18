West Virginia DHHR releases coronavirus figures for Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released its Saturday morning report on coronavirus in the state.

The DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m. on April 18, there have been 19,440 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 785 positive, 18,655 negative and 16 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a press release. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to the DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. The DHHR said it is not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (106), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (43), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (106), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (84), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (7), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (75), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that people tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the DHHR.

A dashboard is available here with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The DHHR states that the number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested, as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.