West Virginia DHHR releases coronavirus statistics for May 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released its early coronavirus statistics for Saturday.

The DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m. on May 2, there have been 49,146 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,169 positive, 47,977 negative and 48 deaths.

In a press release, the DHHR confirmed the death of a 70-year old man from Kanawha County.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to the family of this West Virginian,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will, in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release states. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (155), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (165), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (14), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (30), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that people tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the DHHR.

The DHHR’s dashboard contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

According to the DHHR, the number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested, as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

Note: The 47th death reported in the 5 p.m. report on May 1 stated that a 97-year old man who died was from Putnam County. The Kanawha Charleston Health Department has revised the filing of that death report and is now reporting his county of residence as Kanawha County, the release states.